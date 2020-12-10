I was disgusted – Buhari berates foreign media over #ENDSAR

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his disgust over the coverage of the #EndSARS protests by foreign media platforms.

The president via his Twitter handle (@MBuhari) noted that foreign press especially CNN and BBC failed to balanced their stories by not giving attention to the cops killed and police stations razed in the aftermath of the protests.

He said: “It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC.

“I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened.”