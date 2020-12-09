CelebritiesEntertainment

Speed Darlington dragged after calling Runtown’s girlfriend Ugly

Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaDecember 9, 2020
Controversial US based rapper, Speed Darlington has been dragged heavily on social media over a recent post he made on his official Instagram handle.

The rapper shared a picture of popular musician, Runtown and his Sudan Model girlfriend calling her ugly.

Social media users didn’t take this easy as they took to the comments section to blast Speed Darlington saying he’s the ugliest.

See few of their comments below;

