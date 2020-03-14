I don’t want to return as Emir of Kano — Sanusi (Video)

Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has disclosed that he doesn’t want to return to his throne.

Sanusi said this in a video that surfaced n the internet on Saturday.

According to the sacked monarch, his removal by the Kano State Government was so badly done that he could win if he challenges the matter in court.

Sanusi said: “I have done what I could in six years, I’m moving on. I don’t want to go back. The truth is, if I had wanted to go back, the dethronement letter was so badly written, it was not done professionally. The easiest thing is just to go to court.

“It’s a simple, fair hearing, ‘did you query him? Did you ask him to defend himself? Did you even call him to ask him any question?’ That’s all but I think we should go on to a new phase in life.”