Full Details of Nigeria Immigration Service 2020 Recruitment

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Friday announced recruitment for SUPERINTENDENT CADRE, INSPECTORATE CADRE, and ASSISTANT CADRE.

SUPERINTENDENT CADRE:

(i) Superintendent of Immigration (SI) CONPASS 11 Professional (Doctors) Applicants must possess minimum of first degree (MBBS) from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharge/Exemption certificate.

(ii) Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) CONPASS 10 Professionals (Pharmacists):

Applicants must possess minimum of first degree in Pharmacy from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharge/Exemption certificate.

(iii) Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI-2) General Duty, CONPASS 08 Applicants must possess minimum of first degree from a recognized Institution of higher learning and NYSC discharge certificate.

INSPECTORATE CADRE:

(i) Senior Inspector of Immigration (SII) General Duty CONPASS 08:

Applicants must be holders of HND from a recognized institution and NYSC Discharge certificate.

(ii) Senior Inspector of Immigration (SII) COMPASS 08 Professionals (Nurse):

Applicants must be registered Nurse, double qualified.

(iii) Inspector of Immigration (11) CONPASS) 07 Professionals (Nurse) Applicants must be registered Nurse, Single qualified

(iv) Assistant Inspector of Immigration (AIT) CONPASS 06 Applicants must be holders of NCE/ND from a recognized Institution.

ASSISTANT CADRE

(i) Immigration Assistant III (1A-3) CONPASS 03 General Duty Applicants must be holders of SSCE, NECO, GCE O/Level with minimum of four (4) credits in not more than 2 sittings, which should include English and Maths

(ii) Immigration assistant III (IA-3) Artisans and Drivers/Mechanics Applicants must be holders of Ordinary Level SSCE, or its equivalents and appropriate Trade Test certificates.

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates are expected to apply through www.nisrecruitment.org.ng, Also they are advised to printout referees and security clearance form which must be duly completed for submission during screening.

CLOSING DATE

All applications are expected to be made within four (4) weeks from March 13th, 2020.

APPLICATION IS FREE.