I don’t own collapsed Ikoyi building, land – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has refuted media reports alleging that he is the owner of the land on which the 21-storey building which collapsed on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Osinbajo’s was quoted in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, on Friday, condoling with the families and relatives of all those who have died, injured or affected anyway by the collapse.

He described the incident as a horrible tragedy.

Furthermore, the statement also addressed the claim that the said land was sold to Osinbajo by Chief Michael Ade-Ojo Founder of Elizade Motors.

“Let it be made absolutely clear that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo does not own and has never owned the said land,” the statement said partly.

“He has also never been involved, in any shape or form, in the development of this or any other land since he became Vice President.

“At no time whatsoever did the VP buy this or any other piece of land from Chief Michael Ade. Ojo, or entered into any transaction for the sale of that land or any other piece of land from Chief Ade. Ojo or anyone for that matter.

“All property and assets owned by the Vice President have been publicly declared.

“Also, the Vice President has never spoken to the Governor of Lagos State or any other official of the State Government regarding the unsealing of the said building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, which subsequently collapsed.

“He has, indeed, never acted to influence any other regulatory action on the collapsed building, or any other building for that matter, in Lagos State.

“The Vice President restates categorically that he has no interest whatsoever, and has never had any interest, either legally or beneficially, in the land, the building or development.

“The wickedness and viciousness of a lie that seeks to utilise a tragedy where so many people have lost their lives, even as rescue efforts are ongoing, and in wanton disregard to the feelings and untold grief of their loved ones for political gain, reveals a dangerous desperation, as well as the heartlessness of the perpetrators of such despicable lies.

“The Vice President has referred this disgraceful publication to his lawyers for prompt legal action.”