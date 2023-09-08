Gist

I Cannot Marry a Man I Earn More Than — Skitmaker, Ashmusy

Amarachi Amusi, Nigerian skit maker and prominent brand influencer, popularly known as Ashmusy on social media, has shed light on the reason behind her single status.

The Instagram influencer said she remains unattached because she earns more than many of the men who approach her for a relationship.

She made this revelation during her appearance as a guest on the latest episode of the “Tell Your Story” podcast, hosted by Aloma Isaac Junior, also known as Zicsaloma.

She said the issue of women earning more than men is one of the reasons many celebrity marriages/relationships don’t last.

She said, “With my status presently, most men I meet, I ask them sometimes like, ‘How much do you earn in a month?’ So that I can compare because I want a man that is bigger than me.

“I want my man to be bigger than me; to be my head. To be way way richer than me like let my money be nothing compared to his, you know. But when I ask them (potential suitors about their earnings) and they tell me, even the ones that are doing good, I’m still doing better based on what I earn.

“So at the end, it is still like I’m still on top. Most men I meet are making less than what I make in a month. And it feels bad because I want some that will make more.”

In May this year, the skit maker said she is fulfilling her dream to become a billionaire before 30.

She spoke in an interview with Richard Igwe of Topnotch where she gave tips on fame and success.

“As a young businesswoman, I am working towards fulfilling my dream to become a billionaire before the age of 30,” she said.

With over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, Ashmusy is regarded as one of the successful female skit makers in Nigeria.

