NURTW Lifts Suspension on MC Oluomo

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has officially lifted the suspension placed on Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the Chairman of the Lagos chapter of the union.

The suspension had been imposed in March following allegations of misconduct, insubordination, and incitement.

MC Oluomo, a prominent figure in Lagos politics and transport circles, had been accused of planning to incite unrest within the union branches that failed to comply with his directives.

This suspension had generated significant attention and discussions within the union and the wider community.

In a letter addressed to MC Oluomo and signed by Kayode Agbeyanji, the General Secretary of the union, it was conveyed that the decision to lift the suspension was reached during an emergency meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) on August 31, 2023.

The letter stated: “I am directed to notify you that your suspension from office as the Lagos State Chairman of our great union is hereby lifted with effect from today, 1st of September, 2023.

“The above decision was taken during an emergency Central Working Committee meeting (CWC) of the union dated 31st August, 2023 at the NURTW National Secretariat office complex, plot 1236 Sapele street Garki II, Abuja.

“While thanking your for your cooperation and understanding, please accept the renewed assurance of our highest regards.”