Hushpuppi: Police Commission approves IGP’s recommendation to suspend DCP Abba Kyari

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended DCP Abba Kyari, the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), over his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the fraud case of Abass Ramon, aka Hushpuppi.

This was announced in a statement issued by the commission’s Head, Press, and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Sunday.

The statement read: “The Police Service Commission has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force from the exercise of the Powers and functions of his office.

“Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31st, 2021, and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

“The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1st, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police who is currently on leave.”

Okay.ng recalls that FBI criminal complaint lodged at the United States District Court in California listing Hushpuppi and Kyari among six suspects indicted in a $1.1m international fraud conspiracy.