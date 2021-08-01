Alleged Fraud: Saraki leaves EFCC custody after questioning

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has returned home after spending hours in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okay.ng recalls that the EFCC confirmed on Saturday that Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

In a statement on Saturday night, Saraki’s media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said his principal “on his volition” appeared before the EFCC.

The statement read: “The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki will like to confirm that this afternoon, Dr. Saraki on his own volition visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may want to raise with him.

“It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention.”