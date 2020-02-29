Human coronavirus vaccine to be available soon — Israeli scientists

A group of scientists in Israel, Migal Galilee Research Institute (MIGAL), have revealed that they are working on a Human coronavirus vaccine to be available soon.

According to the researchers, they have developed an effective vaccine against avian coronavirus infectious bronchitis virus (IBV), a disease affecting animals.

David Zigdon, MIGAL’s Chief Operating Officer of the Institute, said: “Given the urgent global need for a human coronavirus vaccine, we are doing everything we can to accelerate development. Our goal is to produce the vaccine during the next 8-10 weeks, and to achieve safety approval in 90 days.

“This will be an oral vaccine, making it particularly accessible to the general public. We are currently in intensive discussions with potential partners that can help accelerate the in-human trials phase and expedite the completion final product development and regulatory activities.”

It can be recalled that Nigeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus in Lagos on Friday, February 28, 2020.