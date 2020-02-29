Lagos commissioner for health visits Coronavirus patient (Pictures)

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on Friday visited the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, where the first patient tested positive for Coronavirus is being isolated.

According to the commissioner, the Italian national is being managed well at the centre by trained staff.

I also visited the #COVID19 patient a male Italian national who is isolated at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, where he is been managed by our well trained staff. I spoke to him and assured him of @followlasg resolve to ensure he gets adequate care #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/sPJCEuclVD — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) February 29, 2020

