Lagos commissioner for health visits Coronavirus patient (Pictures)

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye February 29, 2020
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on Friday visited the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, where the first patient tested positive for Coronavirus is being isolated.

According to the commissioner, the Italian national is being managed well at the centre by trained staff.

He said: “I also visited the #COVID19 patient a male Italian national who is isolated at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, where he is been managed by our well-trained staff. I spoke to him and assured him to ensure he gets adequate care.”

Here are pictures of the Lagos commissioner’s visit to the isolation centre in Yaba:



