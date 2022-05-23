House of Reps postpone resumption of plenary to June 7

The House of Representatives says the resumption of plenary has been postponed to June 7, due to the ongoing party primaries across the country.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, on Monday in Abuja.

“I am directed to inform all Honourable Members, staff, media and the general public that due to the ongoing party primaries, the House will now resume plenary on Tuesday, June 7, at 11:00 a.m,” he said. 

The House had adjourned sitting to May 23 to enable members to participate in primaries after an emergency sitting on May 11.

