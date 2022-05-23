Dankwambo picks PDP Gombe North Senatorial ticket

Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Governor of Gombe, on Monday picked the Gombe North Senatorial seat ticket to contest in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

Habu Zarma, who is the Returning Officer, said Mr Dankwambo picked the ticket following the withdrawal of the other two contestants, Bayero Nafada, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and Hamma Saleh, a businessman.

The primary election was conducted at Gombe North Senatorial District, Malam-Sidi Kwami Local Government Area which witnessed large turnout of supporters of the aspirants.

Mr Dankwambo wants to replace Saidu Alkali, incumbent Senator representing the district.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Jamilu Gwamna, who is a PDP governorship aspirant, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the poll, describing it as free, fair and credible.

He said that based on the outcome of the elections so far, there were indications that the remaining elections would be conducted in a free and fair manner.

Gombe North Senatorial District consists of five LGAs, namely, Gombe, Kwami, Dukku, Funakaye and Nafada. 144 delegates affirmed the candidature of Mr Dankwambo.