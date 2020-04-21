Hope Uzodinma: I’m not planning to rename IMSU after Abba Kyari

Governor Hope Uzodinma has denied reports suggesting that he has concluded plans to rename the Imo State University (IMSU) after the late Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary and media adviser, Oguwike Nwachukwu, made this disclosure in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the “fake news” was the handiwork of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who he accuses of trying to discredit his administration through falsehood and blackmail.

The statement reads: “In one of such fake statements they issued and also circulated on social media, they mischievously credited Governor Uzodimma to have said he would immortalise Kyari for making him Governor.

“How would any person believe the complete thrash that Governor Uzodimma will in a condolence letter say that the late Chief of Staff made him governor of Imo State? Such a senseless and irresponsible blackmail, not done, the PDP went further to credit yet another fallacy to the CPS/Media Adviser that Governor Uzodimma will rename Imo State University after the late Kyari.

“It was their desperation to deepen the propaganda and criminal intents that drove them to the latest fake news of purported renaming of Imo State University after Kyari, something that only exists in the imagination of their tiny brain’s imagination. It is sad to admit that the PDP has lost every sense of decency and fallen to the beastly level of denigrating the memory of the dead. One is not shocked, therefore, to notice that even in their desperation, the PDP could go so low to commit the sacrilege of dragging the name of a late distinguished statesman into gutter politics.”

It can be recalled that Abba Kyari passed away on Friday after suffering from coronavirus complications.