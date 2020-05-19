Highlights, Breakdown of COVID-19 cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 19, 2020

Highlights of COVID-19 cases for May 19, 2020

On the 19th of May 2020, 226 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 6401 cases have been confirmed, 1734 cases have been discharged and 192 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 226 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (131), Ogun (25), Plateau (15), Edo (11), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), FCT (5), Adamawa (5), Jigawa (4), Ebonyi (4), Borno (4), Nasarawa (3), Bauchi (2), Gombe (2), Enugu (1), Bayelsa (1).

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases for May 19, 2020