Featured

Highlights, Breakdown of COVID-19 cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 19, 2020

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng May 20, 2020
1 minute read

Highlights of COVID-19 cases for May 19, 2020

On the 19th of May 2020, 226 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 6401 cases have been confirmed, 1734 cases have been discharged and 192 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 226 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (131), Ogun (25), Plateau (15), Edo (11), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), FCT (5), Adamawa (5), Jigawa (4), Ebonyi (4), Borno (4), Nasarawa (3), Bauchi (2), Gombe (2), Enugu (1), Bayelsa (1).

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases for May 19, 2020

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 2,755 2,152 565 38
Kano 842 687 119 36
FCT 427 310 108 9
Katsina 281 239 29 13
Borno 227 114 89 24
Bauchi 224 107 112 5
Jigawa 205 134 68 3
Ogun 178 103 69 6
Kaduna 152 79 70 3
Oyo 143 92 47 4
Gombe 136 42 92 2
Edo 119 78 35 6
Sokoto 113 25 75 13
Zamfara 84 33 46 5
Kwara 65 52 12 1
Rivers 53 29 21 3
Plateau 50 35 14 1
Osun 42 5 33 4
Nasarawa 34 15 18 1
Yobe 32 28 3 1
Kebbi 32 11 17 4
Delta 27 10 12 5
Adamawa 26 13 13 0
Niger 22 16 5 1
Ondo 20 4 15 1
Ekiti 19 5 13 1
Akwa Ibom 18 4 12 2
Taraba 17 16 1 0
Enugu 16 10 6 0
Ebonyi 13 12 1 0
Imo 7 0 7 0
Bayelsa 7 2 5 0
Abia 5 4 1 0
Benue 5 5 0 0
Anambra 5 4 1 0

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Back to top button
Close