Featured

Highlights, Breakdown of COVID-19 cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 15, 2020

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng May 16, 2020
1 minute read

Highlights of COVID-19 cases for May 15, 2020

On the 15th of May 2020, 288 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5445 cases have been confirmed, 1320 cases have been discharged and 171 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 288 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos(179), Kaduna (20), Katsina (15), Jigawa(15), Borno (13), Ogun(11), Kano(8), FCT(7), Niger (4), Ekiti(4), Oyo (3), Delta (3), Bauchi(3), Kwara (2), Edo(1).

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases for May 15, 2020

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 2,278 1,701 541 36
Kano 761 638 90 33
FCT 386 291 88 7
Katsina 239 198 29 12
Bauchi 210 166 41 3
Borno 204 140 44 20
Jigawa 191 184 4 3
Ogun 145 81 59 5
Kaduna 132 76 53 3
Gombe 124 32 90 2
Sokoto 112 46 53 13
Edo 93 61 27 5
Oyo 76 46 28 2
Zamfara 73 39 29 5
Kwara 58 45 12 1
Osun 42 8 30 4
Rivers 33 20 10 3
Yobe 32 28 3 1
Kebbi 31 16 11 4
Nasarawa 29 23 5 1
Delta 25 12 9 4
Plateau 25 21 4 0
Adamawa 21 10 11 0
Ondo 19 7 11 1
Ekiti 19 5 13 1
Taraba 17 16 1 0
Akwa Ibom 17 3 12 2
Niger 14 12 2 0
Enugu 12 10 2 0
Ebonyi 9 8 1 0
Imo 7 5 2 0
Bayelsa 6 3 3 0
Benue 4 4 0 0
Anambra 2 1 1 0
Abia 2 1 1 0

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Back to top button
Close