Highlights, Breakdown of COVID-19 cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 15, 2020

Highlights of COVID-19 cases for May 15, 2020

On the 15th of May 2020, 288 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5445 cases have been confirmed, 1320 cases have been discharged and 171 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 288 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos(179), Kaduna (20), Katsina (15), Jigawa(15), Borno (13), Ogun(11), Kano(8), FCT(7), Niger (4), Ekiti(4), Oyo (3), Delta (3), Bauchi(3), Kwara (2), Edo(1).

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases for May 15, 2020