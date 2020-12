The Edo state head of service, Anthony Okungbowan has been reportedly kidnapped in Benin, the capital of Edo state.

Sources had it that, Anthony was attacked at a gunpoint and was whisked away to an unknown destination on Saturday,19th December.

The kidnappers are yet to make contact with Okungbowan’s family.

As of the time of compiling this report, the state police is yet to release a statement on the incident.