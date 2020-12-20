Students abducted in Mahuta rescued – Katsina Police

Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of abducted students of Islamiyya schools in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed this in a statement issued on Sunday morning.

According to him, the students are from Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village.

He said 80 of the students were abducted while on their way back from the Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan Alkasim village, Dandume, when they were accosted by the bandits who had already kidnapped four persons and rustled 12 cows from Danbaure village, Funtua LGA, and were trying to escape into the forest.

The spokesman said: “On receipt of the report, the DPO led Operations Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and Vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel. Subsequently, the teams succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the eighty-four (84) kidnapped victims and recovered all the twelve rustled cows.”

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and/or recovery of their dead bodies. Investigation is ongoing,”