Gunmen kill five soldiers in Anambra

Gunmen have killed at least five soldiers in Umunze, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m. beside a branch of the Zenith Bank close to the popular Nkwo Umunze market in the area.

The gunmen were said to have opened fire on the soldiers who were in an army-marked Sienna patrol vehicle, killing five of them in the attack.

Reacting to the killing, Governor Soludo said the soldiers had been ambushed on a routine patrol.

“We condemn this wicked and cruel attack in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this act must pay,” Soludo said, as quoted in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

“We are not going to rest on our oars, including those people that attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the rest. There will be absolutely no hiding place for them,” Soludo added.

“Going forward, our actions will show, as these people must surely pay for this heinous and repulsive attack.”

The Governor urged Anambra residents to remain calm and law-abiding as the security agencies are on top of the situation.