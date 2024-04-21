Niger State: Army Loses 6 Personnel in Fresh Ambush by Terrorists

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of two officers and four soldiers during an ambush by terrorists in Niger State on April 19. The army personnel were on a fighting patrol to Karaga Village in Shiroro Local Government Area when they were attacked.

Although the troops fought through the ambush and eliminated several terrorists, they suffered a temporary setback with the loss of six personnel. The General Officer Commanding 1 Division and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj Gen Landers Saraso, has sympathized with the families of the deceased personnel and promised that the setback will be avenged. The troops are currently trailing the surviving terrorists who fled after the encounter.

The army has contacted the Next of Kins of the fallen heroes, and burial was conducted for the deceased Muslim personnel with the consent and approval of their family members.

The Chief of Army Staff was represented at the burial, and the Deputy Governor, representative of the COAS, GOC, and other senior officers also visited the two wounded soldiers receiving medical attention and paid a condolence visit to the families of the deceased.