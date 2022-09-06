Gunmen demand N90 million for kidnapped Ondo travellers

The abductors of travellers at Omi-Alafa village, along Owo-Ifon road, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have demanded N90 million ransom from the families of the victims.

Okay.ng had reported that 32 persons were abducted on Saturday while they were returning from a burial ceremony in Edo State.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Mrs Bamidele Ademola- Olateju disclosed this in Akure on Monday while briefing newsmen on the abduction.

She informed that 18 out of the passengers in the bus were abducted, while nine have regained their freedom.

“They went for a burial at Ewatota, in Esan local government area of Edo state, one of the buses, a 32 seater coastal bus hired from Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo was attacked by suspected kidnappers. The vehicle was ransacked, the people were sarch and dispossessed of their valuables. “They selected 18 out of the passengers and matched them into the bush. Some of those that were left behind immediately put a call to Amotekun corps which they swung into action. “Among those who were taken into the bush, Amotekun found seven of them. Out of the remaining eleven, two of them escaped and only nine people are still in captivity. “Right now as I speak, Amotekun is working with the police, the DSS, and the Nigerian Army to ensure their release,” the commissioner disclosed. Adding, “Today, the kidnappers have made contact with families of victims and they are demanding ransom of between N3 – N10 million. Investigation of this abduction continues but it’s important to note and commend the gallant men of Amotekun in getting to the scene and rescuing victims.”

According to her, the kidnappers found it easy because the scene borders Edo state, so they strike and run back to Edo because they know Ondo is no longer a haven for criminals.