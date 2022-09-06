2023: We didn’t endorse Muslim-Muslim ticket — CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday denied endorsing the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement by his spokesman, Luminous Jannamike, faulted a media report that the association had changed its position regarding the same-faith ticket.

He said the report was ridiculous, malicious, untrue and should be disregarded in its entirety by all reasonable members of the society.

He urged political parties and their candidates to put Nigeria first in their considerations and prepare to serve the people with earnestness and humility.

The statement reads in part: “For the records, CAN took a position against the same-faith ticket imbroglio under the leadership of Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle, its immediate past national president, and as a matter of fact, His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stands on that same position.”

“While CAN may not agree with every decision taken by politicians and political parties, it respects their right to reach conclusions on issues that affect their electoral fortunes so long as they accord with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Electoral Act (2022).”

CAN said as a non-partisan body, it remained willing to partner with all leaders and other relevant stakeholders towards achieving unity, peace and progress in Nigeria.