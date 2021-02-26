Gunmen attack Zamfara school, abduct female students

Gunmen have kidnapped students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe in Talata-Mafara local government area of Zamfara State.

Confirming the incidents via a telephone conversation, the state commissioner for information, Hon. Suleiman Tunau Anka said the gunmen stormed the school around 1 a.m. today and abducted the students.

He however did not confirm how many students were kidnapped.

As of the time of filing this report, all attempts to reach police authorities in the state have proved abortive.

Details shortly…