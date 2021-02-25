FG not helping us to secure release of Kagara students – Niger governor

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, has said the Federal Government is yet to support its effort to rescue students and staff abducted from Government Science College, Kagara.

Okay.ng recalls that 27 students, three staff, and 12 family members at the school were kidnapped by bandits last Wednesday.

The Niger governor speaking when he received the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on a condolence visit, said at the moment, “he has little or no support from the government at the centre” but reiterated the state government’s commitment to secure the release of the abductees.

He said: “At the moment we do not feel any Federal presence here.

“Yes, agreed the Inspector General of Police sent us four Mobile Units, but we have to shoulder all the financial responsibilities.

“So, where is the support?.

“There is no support from any one.

“Yes, we had a delegation that came to commiserate with us, finished.

“We are left to ourselves.

“Be that as it may, we have already made a commitment to Nigerlites that we will bring the children back home safely with or without anyone’s support and that is exactly what we are going to do to ensure the safe return of these kids soon, using resources within our means.”