Gunmen abduct primary school students, teachers in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted students and teachers from UBE Primary School in Rama, a village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Okay.ng gathered that the incident occurred while pupils were trooping into the school around 9:am on Monday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He noted that the state government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped.

The commissioner said more details of the abduction would be provided soon.

More to come…