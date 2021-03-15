Burna Boy, Wizkid win at 2021 Grammys is a ‘victory for Nigeria’ – Davido

Afro-pop singer Davido has congratulated his colleagues Wizkid and Burna Boy on their wins at the 2021 Grammy awards.

Davido congratulated them via Twitter on Monday as he described their win at the Grammy on Sunday as a “victory for Nigeria”.

“Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! Flag of Nigeria #Grammys #foreverchoke,” he wrote.

Okay.ng recalls that Burna Boy won the award for Best Global Music Album with his “Twice As Tall” album, beating fellow nominees Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar, and Tinariwen.

While, Wizkid won the Best Music Video for collaborating with Beyoncé on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ from her Lion King: The Gift album.