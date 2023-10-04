Gunmen Abduct Five Federal University Dutsinma Students in Katsina

Five students from the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) located in Katsina state have been abducted by unidentified gunmen.

The Katsina State Police Command has officially confirmed the incident.

According to Abubakar Aliyu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, the assailants carried out the abduction in the early hours of Wednesday.

The gunmen reportedly invaded a residence where the students were staying, situated behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School.

Aliyu revealed that the abduction took place at approximately 2 am local time, and the police were quickly alerted to the situation.

In response to the incident, the police have taken one person into custody who is suspected of having provided information to the abductors.

Efforts to secure the safe release of the abducted students are currently underway. Authorities are working diligently to ensure the victims are returned unharmed.

Habibu Aminu, the spokesperson for the university, provided additional details, stating that the abducted students were residing off-campus at the time of the incident.