Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 to air on DStv, GOtv [See channels]

The 12th season of the Gulder Ultimate Search will be aired on DStv and GOtv channels.

As the survival reality show commences today, September 26, 2021, the organisers, Nigerian Breweries Plc have announced a partnership with Africa’s leading entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, for the broadcast of the reality series as it makes a come back with season 12, “The Age of Craftsmanship.”

“Nigerian Breweries and MultiChoice Nigeria are iconic brands that celebrate the youthful, resilient spirit of Nigerians. Gulder Ultimate Search, GUS has been the most anticipated survival reality TV show on the continent, and so we’re very excited that Season 12 of this great show will be airing on DStv and GOtv,” the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, speaking on the partnership commended Nigerian Breweries on the return of Nigeria’s first reality television show that celebrates the tenacity of young Nigerians.

“To ensure that we deliver the best local content and retain our customers, we continue to push the envelope and embrace partnerships with content producers that share the same goal. We remain committed to delivering quality and entertaining locally produced content on our DStv and GOtv platforms, and with GUS, viewers can expect the same stellar production qualities that we are renowned for”, she said.

What channels will Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship be aired on?

The twelfth season of the Gulder Ultimate Search will air on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 pm till 9 pm.