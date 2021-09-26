LIVE STREAM: Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship (WATCH)

The 11th season of the Gulder Ultimate Search is scheduled to commence today, September 26, 2021.

According to the organisers, the new season tagged ‘The Age of Craftsmanship’ will start with the unveiling of finalists at a selection party.

“The wait is finally over!! Who will qualify to be in the jungle? Join us live on YouTube today for a grand unveiling of the finalists,“ the made this announcement via its Instagram page.

The live stream begins by 6 pm according to a notice shown below.