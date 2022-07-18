News

Gulani LGA cut off from Yobe by flood – Buni

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
2 Min Read
Mai Mala Buni
Mai Mala Buni
- Advertisement -

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni said on Monday in Damaturu that flood, resulting from days of torrential rains have cut off Gulani Local Government Area from access to other parts of the state.

The governor’s words were contained in a statement issued by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed.

He said a 500-meter road linking Gujba with Gulani, on the borders with Borno and Gombe was washed away by the flood.

The governor added that many houses, farmlands and livestock were submerged.

Buni said he had directed the state’s emergency management agency to access the level of damage and provide relief materials for victims.

He called on the National Emergency Management Agency to also assist the victims in view of the magnitude of the flood.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Gulani Local Government Council, Alhaji Ilu Dayyabu, said more than 100 houses and shops were submerged by flood in Kukawa, Bularafa and Bulunkutu.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a box culvert was completely washed away in Bukci, cutting the community away.

Dayyabu said the flood ravaged nine of the 12 wards in the area. They are Sabai, Jibulwa, Bara, Gagure, Kushmega, Garin Tuwo, Teteba, Ruhu and Gulani.

NAN

- Advertisement -
TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Tinubu wishes Osinbajo quick recovery after successful leg surgery
News
National Universities Commision (NUC)
ASUU Strike: NUC solicits support from VCs to end strike
Entertainment
FACT CHECK: Is NPC recruiting Adhoc Staff for the 2023 Census?
Top stories Trending
Police to probe singer Portable for claiming to be founder of ‘One Million Boys’ cult group
News
General Manager, Fixed Broadband, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka; Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo; Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya and Project Lead, 2022 Y'ello Care, Obianuju Otudor at the 2022 Y'ello Care Opening Ceremony held at the MTN Headquarters, Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, July 18, 2022.
MTN Nigeria resumes Y’ello Care Campaign
Brands
adbanner
Lost your password?