Gov’ship election: Anambra govt declares Thursday, Friday as work-free days

The Anambra State Government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days for residents of the state to prepare for the governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 6.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Head of Service, Harry Udu in Awka, the state capital.

According to him, the work-free days were to enable residents in the state to move to the locations where they registered as voters.

“This will enable public servants in Anambra State to travel to their respective communities to cast their votes on Saturday, November 6,” he stated.