Ikoyi building collapse: Names of survivors revealed

The names of those who survived the Ikoyi building collapse have been revealed.

Okay.ng understands that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced their identities when he visited the scene of the incident on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

According to Sanwo-Olu, six of the nine survivors are undergoing treatment, while three have been discharged.

Below are the details of survivors announced by Governor Sanwo-Olu:

Odutan Timileyin, 26-year-old man. Ahmed Kenleku, 19- year-old man from Cotonou, Benin Republic. Sunday Monday, a 21-year-old man who suffered a leg fracture. Adeniran Mayowa, a 37-year-old man who suffered a hip injury. Shola Bade Nurudeen, 33-years old man, who has a pelvic injury. Waliu Lateef, 32-year-old.

However, the governor did not reveal the identities of the three discharged survivors.