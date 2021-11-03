Ikoyi building collapse: Names of survivors revealed

The collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.
The names of those who survived the Ikoyi building collapse have been revealed.

Okay.ng understands that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced their identities when he visited the scene of the incident on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

According to Sanwo-Olu, six of the nine survivors are undergoing treatment, while three have been discharged.

Below are the details of survivors announced by Governor Sanwo-Olu:

  1. Odutan Timileyin, 26-year-old man.
  2. Ahmed Kenleku, 19- year-old man from Cotonou, Benin Republic.
  3. Sunday Monday, a 21-year-old man who suffered a leg fracture.
  4. Adeniran Mayowa, a 37-year-old man who suffered a hip injury.
  5. Shola Bade Nurudeen, 33-years old man, who has a pelvic injury.
  6. Waliu Lateef, 32-year-old.

However, the governor did not reveal the identities of the three discharged survivors.

