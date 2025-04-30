Governor Alex Otti Dismisses Opposition Noise, Praises New Labour Party Defector

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has publicly stated that he remains unperturbed by the “noise” generated by opposition party members within the state.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation led by Nnamdi Ibekwe, the Bende North State Constituency representative who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling Labour Party (LP), Otti emphasized that many opposition figures are not genuine contenders in upcoming elections.

The governor explained that some opposition candidates participate merely to gain recognition, negotiate political favors, or position themselves for future political relevance. “Sometimes, they just want recognition-that their names showed up for the primaries-knowing fully well that they will not win the election,” Otti said. He added, “Some of them also come for negotiations, and then of course, some others also show up for projections. They look at themselves and say, ‘If I start the noise in 2025, maybe by 2040 they will know that I have been in the race and they will call me and recognise me,’ so they are projecting themselves.”

Governor Otti stressed that his administration’s focus remains on fulfilling the mandate given by the people through delivering tangible results across Abia State. “People are making noise, but I respond with work. We are very committed to the job that our people asked us to do. We are doing just that. For us, governance is about stewardship and leadership. And that is what is keeping us here,” he affirmed.





In welcoming Ibekwe to the Labour Party, Otti congratulated him on his voluntary decision to switch allegiance, highlighting that the party values inclusivity and good governance over political affiliations. He announced plans to hold an official reception in Ibekwe’s honor, noting that the new member has already become a ranking member within the party.

Ibekwe praised Governor Otti’s leadership, describing it as unprecedented and the best time for Abia people. He pledged his full support and that of his supporters for Otti’s 2027 re-election bid. The delegation included notable figures such as Commissioner for Agriculture Dr. Cliff Agbaeze, Labour Party stalwart Chief Uwakwe Maduka, former Commissioner for Boundary Matters Mr. Mascot Obike, and Abia State APC spokesperson Mr. Okey Ezeala.