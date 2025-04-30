Police Reactivate Digital Tinted Glass Permit System, Give Motorists 30-Day Grace Period

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has officially reactivated the Tinted Glass Permit (TGP) system nationwide through a fully digital, user-friendly platform, as part of efforts to enhance public safety and rebuild public trust.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 30, 2025, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, approved the relaunch of the permit system in response to growing concerns over the indiscriminate use of tinted vehicle windows and repeated complaints about harassment by law enforcement personnel.

According to the statement signed by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, the digital platform is now live at possap.gov.ng, allowing motorists to apply for permits online with a turnaround time of 72 hours.

Okay.ng undertsands that the reactivation of the system aims to strike a balance between accommodating the use of factory-fitted tinted glass in modern vehicles and ensuring that such features are not exploited for criminal purposes.





“Tinted vehicles have often been exploited for criminal purposes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, ‘one-chance’ scams, and other forms of banditry,” the statement reads.

“Their use hampers police visibility and impedes effective law enforcement, thereby contributing to public insecurity.”

The new system integrates identity verification using the National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN), along with biometric capture and background checks. Approved applicants will receive a QR-coded digital permit, aimed at reducing fraud and simplifying authentication for enforcement officers.

To ease compliance, the Police have introduced a 30-day grace period starting May 1, 2025, during which motorists are expected to obtain their permits. Full enforcement will begin at the expiration of the grace period.





The Police have also warned that any officer found engaging in misconduct, including extortion or harassment during the enforcement of the permit directive, will face disciplinary action in line with existing procedures.

The IGP emphasized the importance of the initiative in enhancing investigative capacity, boosting national security, and aligning with the Force’s citizen-focused and technology-driven policing approach.

“The reactivation of the permit system is a strategic move to identify lawful users such as individuals with medical requirements or members of the security community while preventing misuse for criminal activities,” the release stated.