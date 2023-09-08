Governor Akeredolu Resumes Duties After Three-Month Medical Vacation in Germany

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has officially resumed his duties after a three-month medical vacation in Germany.

The governor’s return to Nigeria occurred on Thursday following his extended absence.

Upon his arrival, Governor Akeredolu was warmly welcomed by his close aides at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Subsequently, he held a meeting with key stakeholders from Ondo State on Friday, including Olamide Oladiji, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the meeting, Governor Akeredolu presented his resumption letter to Speaker Oladiji and provided a copy to Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa.

In his remarks, he expressed gratitude for the prayers and well-wishes extended to him during his medical sojourn and affirmed his commitment to completing his term in office, which concludes in February 2025.

“I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today,” the governor stated.

“God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory. I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here, and those who wished us well, I thank you very much.

“God has done what the majority of our people wanted. The majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.

“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with house of assembly members here.

“We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office. I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption.”