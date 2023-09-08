PDF: Tribunal Judgment on 2023 Presidential Election Affirming Tinubu’s Victory [Download]

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has issued a certified true copy of its judgment delivered on September 6, 2023.

This 798-page document is a comprehensive record of the court’s rulings on various petitions brought forward by different parties challenging the outcome of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The judgment was signed by the presiding Judge, Justice Haruna Tsamani, and the other justices who served on the panel, including Stephen Adah, Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf, Biolokumo Ugo, and Justice Aba Mohammed.

The PEPC’s judgment effectively dismissed the petitions filed by multiple parties. These included the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

These parties had contested the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

