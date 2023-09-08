Featured

PDF: Tribunal Judgment on 2023 Presidential Election Affirming Tinubu’s Victory [Download]

Okay.ng By Okay.ng
1 Min Read

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has issued a certified true copy of its judgment delivered on September 6, 2023.

This 798-page document is a comprehensive record of the court’s rulings on various petitions brought forward by different parties challenging the outcome of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The judgment was signed by the presiding Judge, Justice Haruna Tsamani, and the other justices who served on the panel, including Stephen Adah, Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf, Biolokumo Ugo, and Justice Aba Mohammed.

The PEPC’s judgment effectively dismissed the petitions filed by multiple parties. These included the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

- Advertisement -

These parties had contested the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Get the document here.

Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

I’ll Reciprocate If a Man Cheats On Me – Dorathy Bachor
Celebrities
600 Confirmed Dead as Earthquake Hits Morocco
International
Governor Akeredolu Resumes Duties After Three-Month Medical Vacation in Germany
News
Fans React as Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Name Child Riot
Celebrities
Akon
Akon: If You Want to Stay Rich, Stay Stingy
Celebrities
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?