Government yet to approve 2 months free electricity for Nigerians — Ikeja Electric

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has stated that the Federal Government is yet to approve two months of free electricity for Nigerians proposed by the National Assembly.

Okay.ng recalls that the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) on Wednesday disclosed that plans are on the way to “ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period”.

However, Ikeja Electic in a statement issued on Thursday asked customers to continue paying their bills pending the approval of the stimulus package by the federal government.

The statement read: “The Management of Ikeja Electric Plc wishes to state that it fully supports the ongoing efforts of the National Assembly, in collaboration with the Federal Government, to consider a proposal on the possibility of providing free electricity for two months as part of COVID-19 palliative for customers.

“However, it is important to point out that at the moment, it is only a proposal and is still undergoing stakeholder reviews on its feasibility. It has not been approved by the Government as a stimulus package or palliative.

“As such, the ability of the DisCos to implement this proposed palliative is subject to the stimulus package being passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by Mr President.

“We urge all customers to continue to pay their utility bills as usual, while on our part, we shall continue to serve and put our customers first during this difficult period.”