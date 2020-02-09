Less than a minute

Gov Zulum surprises dedicated teacher with cash gift, promotes her

Governor Umara Zulum of Borno State surprised a female teacher, Obiageli Mazi, with a cash gift.

The governor had at 6 AM on Friday visited Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Primary school for inspection of facilities.

Upon arrival, Zulum met Mazi, a level 12 class teacher who has served for 31 years, in the school premises awaiting to resume duty.

The Borno governor asked the class teacher of her monthly salary after which she replied N35,000.

He then moved to his car and dole out N100,000 commending her passion, enthusiasm, dedication, commitment.

Governor Zulum also recommended her promotion to the assistant headmistress of the school.

Executive Chairman, Borno State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, Dr. Shettima Kullima conveyed the promotion on Saturday.