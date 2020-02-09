Maryam Booth reveals person behind her leaked nude video

Nigerian actress, Maryam Booth has finally revealed the person behind a video of her unclad that leaked on the internet.

The Hausa movie star in a statement issued on Saturday accused her ex-boyfriend, Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, who is also known as Deezell, of leaking the three-second video.

According to Maryam, Deezell had, in multiple times threatened to leak the video if she does not give him money.

The 26-year-old Kannywood actor narrated that Deezell sneakily recorded her while she was changing.

Maryam also noted that the video was recorded three years ago by Deezell.

Her statement reads: “I am aware of the current trends and media outrage regarding the unfortunate leaked video, purported to be me, released via number of social media platforms, and viewed by thousands of people so far.

“Initially, I wanted to keep mute until security agencies concluded their forensic research and investigation.

“The recent statement from someone, in person of Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, leaves me with no choice but to break the silence. As a woman, actress and role model I will not let this matter to be swept under the carpet.

“For the record, I want categorically state that this same man (Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai) has been, in multiple occasions threatened to leaked my video if I didn’t give him money.

“As a woman, actress and role model to millions, I have been trying to protect my dignity through possible means, but without my knowledge, the three-year-old video was leaked.

“In a situation like this, one need to be very observant before any pronouncement, but it is true that Deezell was my Ex who then sneakily recorded me while I was changing.

“I am already in touch with associates for consultation, which may require taking legal actions against whoever is responsible for leaking it.

“I want to appreciate my family, friends and particularly my fans for their compassion, sympathy and concern in this trying time. Thank you all.”