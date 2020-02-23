Gov Abiodun promises investigation into killing of footballer

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has promised a further investigation into the killing of Remo stars player, Tiamiyu Kazeem aka Kaka.

The governor also urged the players and supporters of Remo stars football club, residents of Sagamu and indeed the people of Ogun state to remain calm as the killer would be brought to book.

Okay.ng reports that Kazeem was allegedly killed by an operative of the Special Anti – Robbery Squad (SARS) after suspecting him of being an to be an Internet fraudster.

Governor Abiodun while expressing shock about the ordeal, assured that a proper, transparent and independent investigation would be immediately launched into the incident to unravel the exact circumstances of the occurrence and bring the persons found guilty to book.

The Governor, who eulogised the late player as a young man with great potentials for the development of the state and the nation in general, strongly stated that his government will never take with levity, the lives, and properties of the good people of Ogun state.

He further stated that the first business of the government was the security and welfare of the citizens of the state.

He added that the case of Kaka would not be an exemption, and he promised that Kaka’s unfortunate case would not be swept under the carpet.

Governor Abiodun, however, called on everyone to maintain peace and calm during the investigations and be confident that anyone found culpable will be brought to book according to the Nigerian law.