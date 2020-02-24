Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu reacts to reports of being seriously sick

Legendary Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has reacted to reports suggesting that he is critically ill and needs financial assistance from Nigerians.

A report conveying a photo frail-looking Agu had some days ago emerged on social which raised awareness that the Veteran actor is sick and needs prayer.

However, Agu through his Instagram page on Sunday asked his fans to disregard the report stating that he is heal and healthy.

He said: “Good morning my people ❤️ Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I’m in a perfect good health condition.

“I will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK.”