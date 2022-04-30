Google Search trends: What Nigerians Searched for in April

In April, the Federal Government of Nigeria directed telcos to bar outgoing calls for subscribers of mobile phone lines who had not yet linked their SIM cards to their National Identification Number (NIN). As a result, the top trending questions searched on Google this month included, “How can I link my NIN?” and “How to get NIN?”

The deaths of prominent Nigerians also had people searching for more information. The death of Nigerian Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, came as a shock especially as her untimely demise on April 8 was purportedly linked to her husband . Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Kunle Adetokunbo, also known as Dejo Tunfulu passed away after a brief headache and admission to a hospital. The death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Abobaku also triggered the interest of Nigerians.

The 2022 Grammy Awards, Nigeria’s multiple award-winning Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her wedding to Fidelis Anosike; Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif’s songs especially Kwaku the Traveller were also among the top searched terms which piqued the curiosity of Nigerians in April.

Below is the list of the top trending questions and terms that captured the interest of Nigerians in the month of April.