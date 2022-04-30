Buhari saddened over death of Kano hotelier Tahir Fadlallah

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Tahir Fadlallah, a prominent businessman, sports promoter, hotelier and president, Lebanese Community in Kano.

The president, who was informed of the incident, made his feelings known in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja.

He expressed the sadness of his family and that of the nation on the demise of Mr Fadlallah.

Mr Buhari noted that the businessman and manufacturer, known to employ hundreds of workers in the many businesses he ran, was “greatly respected and admired”.

He prayed to Allah for the repose of his soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

In his lifetime, Mr Fadlallah had associated very closely with political and traditional authorities, dedicating a lot of his resources to philanthropy and the promotion of sports.

He owned and managed the budding football club, “Tahir Babes” in Kano.

The body of the deceased, who died after a protracted illness in Beirut, Lebanon, is due in Kano for burial on Saturday.