Google announces rollout of June 2021 Core Update

Google on Wednesday announced the release of new broad core update tagged “June 2021 Core Update”.

Core update is a thing Google normally does from time to time which affects Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs).

In a series of tweets on Twitter, Google said the update will start rolling out later today, adding that follow up core update is expected in July 2021.

“Later today, we are releasing a broad core update, as we do several times per year. It is called the June 2021 Core Update.

“This will be followed by the July 2021 Core update.

“Some of our planned improvements for the June 2021 update aren’t quite ready, so we’re moving ahead with the parts that are, then we will follow with the rest with the July 2021 update. Most sites won’t notice either of these updates, as is typical with any core updates.”

“Of course, any core update can produce drops or gains for some content. Because of the two-part nature of this release, it’s possible a very small slice of content might see changes in June that reverse in July,” Google said.