GoMyCode Expands Footprint with Inauguration of Abuja Hackerspace

The leading technology education platform, GoMyCode, has achieved another milestone by inaugurating its newest hackerspace in Abuja, Nigeria. This expansion solidifies GoMyCode’s presence in Nigeria, complementing its four existing spaces in Yaba, Ikeja, Festac, and Lekki.

With a mission to democratize tech education, GoMyCode has already empowered over 20,000 students across nine countries with essential digital skills.

In Nigeria, this initiative aligns with the government’s ambitious plan to create employment opportunities for over a million Nigerian youth.

GoMyCode’s hackerspaces are expected to play a crucial role in realizing this vision, offering training that transforms young Nigerians into skilled professionals who are well-equipped to navigate the digital age.

Babatunde Olaifa, Country Head of GoMyCode, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We commend the Nigerian Government’s commitment to combating youth unemployment through skills development. GoMyCode believes that tech education is pivotal in shaping the future workforce. Our goal is to unlock the untapped potential of Nigerian youth, fostering innovation and driving economic growth.”

Mr. Inyene Ibanga, Lead of Corporate and Communications at the Office for National Digital Innovation (ONDI), echoed this sentiment, highlighting the essential role hackerspaces play in strengthening Nigeria’s economy.

The Abuja launch is underscored by two central themes: Digital Skills development and Inclusivity. In today’s tech-driven world, digital proficiency is synonymous with employability.

GoMyCode’s hackerspaces not only bridge the skills gap but also provide a dynamic community for tech enthusiasts to collaborate, innovate, and network. This environment encourages the exchange of knowledge, cultivating partnerships and creating employment opportunities.

By championing inclusiveness, GoMyCode is committed to narrowing the gender gap in the tech sector. Their initiatives prioritize empowering women and children, ensuring equitable access to quality tech education and resources.

The enthusiasm surrounding the Abuja launch was evident among attendees, ranging from parents to techpreneurs.

They praised GoMyCode’s unique educational model, which seamlessly combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience.

Ultimately, GoMyCode’s Abuja hackerspace stands as a symbol of digital education, economic growth, and inclusivity in the digital age.

This initiative not only spurs employment within Nigeria but also resonates globally, ushering in a brighter, more inclusive future for all.