Arts Minister Hannatu Musawa Unveils ‘Destination 2030’: An 8-Point Plan for Nigeria’s Creative Growth

Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, has unveiled an ambitious 8-point plan aimed at propelling Nigeria’s creative economy towards unprecedented growth.

Speaking at the Art & Tech district in Abuja on Monday, Musawa introduced the plan named ‘Destination 2030,’ with the goal of transforming Nigeria into Africa’s cultural, creative, and entertainment hub.

The minister highlighted her intent to establish a Creative Economy Advisory Council, focusing on providing high-level strategic support to the ministry.

Musawa emphasized that a robust creative and cultural economy serves as a significant catalyst for growth, presenting a unique opportunity to expedite Nigeria’s development on both local and global fronts.

Musawa stated, “The creative economy is an economy of ideas, innovation, and invention in the digital age. Our aspiration is to elevate Nigerian industries, including art, culture, and creative sectors, to secure a spot among the top 20 globally in terms of GDP contribution, wealth creation, employment, and poverty reduction, aligned with the 2050 agenda.”

The minister elaborated on the plan’s objectives, including increasing the value of sectoral outputs by 50% through innovative strategies, technological integration, and enhanced market access in line with the 2021-2025 national development plan.

Preserving and sustaining Nigeria’s cultural heritage is also a core aspect of the plan.

Musawa affirmed, “Under the renewed hope agenda of the presidency, we will provide the tools needed to accelerate growth across all creative economy sectors. We will deliver job opportunities, foster foreign partnerships, and local collaborations that proudly showcase our rich national identity both locally and globally.”

Musawa detailed a range of initiatives and projects, including the establishment of creative hubs, a Nigeria Cultural Expo, a National Entertainment Centre, a National Art Gallery, innovative publishing partnerships, and a gaming sandbox project.

The minister also emphasized the creation of a world-class film festival, a culinary academy under the guidance of a Michelin-star chef, and a fashion foundry.

Highlighting the significance of the retrieval of stolen national artefacts from abroad, Musawa expressed her commitment to securing the return of valuable cultural assets that hold historical and artistic significance for Nigeria.