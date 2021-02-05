Girl in viral sex video on social media, not our student – LAUTECH

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho (LAUTECH), has denied that the girl who appeared recently in a viral sex tape leaked on social media is its student.

#LAUTECH was trending on social media on Wednesday evening after series of videos surfaced of the young woman having an orgy of sex with two boys.

However, in a LAUTECH spokesman, Lekan Fadeyi, told PUNCH that the school does not know the young woman.

“We don’t have anything to do with the lady you mentioned. There are many of them who did not even complete secondary school education but would go on social media to claim they are LAUTECH student. We don’t know her; LAUTECH is a school for serious minded students and staff and not her type,” he said.