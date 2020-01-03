Ghana sacks Kwesi Appiah as national football team head coach

Less than a minute

The Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) has sacked Kwesi Appiah as head coach for its national football team, Black Stars.

Okay.ng understands that the country’s football organization disclosed this decision in a statement issued on Thursday.

GFA also sacked all of their national teams’ coaching staffs.

The statement read, “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect.”

“The decision affects both male and female national teams.

“The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our teams and Ghana football.

“We wish them all the best in their endeavors.”

Appiah, who is a former player for the country’s national team, was appointed Head coach of the Ghanaian national team in 2017.

The 59-year-old had earlier coached the Black Stars between 2012 and 2014.