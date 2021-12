Kaduna State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to his predecessor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over the death of his brother, Inuwa.

Okay.ng understands that Inuwa passed away on Monday at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness.

Ganduje visited Kwankwaso at his Bompai residence on Miller road in Kano state.

See pictures of the visit below: