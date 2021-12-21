Buhari takes COVID-19 vaccine booster shot [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Okay.ng understands that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was administered to the president by his personal physician, Suhayb Rafndadi at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking after getting vaccinated, President Buhari via his Facebook page urged Nigerians to take a booster jab as it “is safe and effective“.

“I took the first dose of my Covid-19 vaccine on March 6, 2021, and my second dose on May 29, 2021. Today, December 21, I received my Booster dose.

“The vaccine is safe and effective, and I want to encourage all eligible Nigerians to get vaccinated against Covid-19, at an authorized designated vaccination center.

“Our administration will continue to take every step required, on every front, to protect all Nigerians, and to ensure that we defeat this virus.

“In return, we urge all citizens to continue to obey all the health guidelines and precautions, as issued by the relevant authorities.“